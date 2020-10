High Performance Academy are back with an update on their Toyota GT86 race car. In the previous video they drop out of the first round of SIERDC after discovering a serious issue with the engine. In this update Andre explains how they rebuilt the engine and installed a new Garrett turbocharger and Davies Craig electric water pump. After they wrap the car in a new livery it’s back on the hub dyno. Then the team is off for more testing at the track.

Source: High Performance Academy