Peter Björck from BJP Race is back with an update on his “Volvoghini” project. If you haven’t been following the build, he’s installing a 5.0 L Lamborghini V10 and a BMW GS6-45BZ six-speed transmission into his 1975 Volvo 245 wagon. In this video Peter show how he will install the starter before showing off the new flywheel, clutch, and transmission crossmember. Then he designs and 3d prints a crank pulley adapter.

Source: PeterBjorck and @peterbjorck