For Sale: 1955 Willys Truck with a Supercharged V6 and Jeep Wrangler Chassis

This 1955 Willys pickup is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Portland, Oregon with a current bid of $55,000. The vehicle was built by Fueled Toyz of Taber, Alberta, Canada using a 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited chassis and powertrain. Under the hood sits a 3.6 L Pentatar V6 with a RIPP supercharger and custom exhaust. The drivetrain features a five-speed automatic transmission and two-speed transfer case. The truck rides on Rock Krawler 3.5-inch lift kit with custom 17-inch wheels and Toyo C/T Open Country 35-inch tires. The exterior features a modified hood, Poison Spider bumpers, Rock Slide Engineering power-retractable steps, and custom metallic copper paint.

Source: Bring a Trailer