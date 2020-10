Paul Robinson owns a unique Vauxhall Astra. In the front of the car sits a turbocharged 2.3 L Saab inline-four producing 500+ horsepower featuring stock internals and a HX40/HX35 turbocharger. The motor mates to a Getrag F23 five-speed transmission with an open differential and six-puck clutch. In the back of the car sits the exact same engine and transmission setup. Paul’s personal best quarter-mile is 10.2 sec at 148 mph.

Source: Mk1Kieran