For Sale: 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a Supercharged LSA V8

1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a Supercharged LSA V8

This 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham is for sale on Craigslist in Gulfport, Mississippi. The seller says the car was built by Futral Motorsports in Walker, Louisiana. Under the hood sits a supercharged LSA V8 crate motor producing 672 horsepower thanks to ported supercharger and underdrive pulleys. The drivetrain uses a built 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission and built 8.5-inch 10-bolt rear end with 3.73 gears. The car rides on QA1 adjustable shocks in the front and rear. The seller says the factory digital gauges, power heated seats, and AC all work.

Source: Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace via BangShift

