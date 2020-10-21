Nissan R32 GTR with a 1700 hp Twin-Turbo VK56 V8 Goes 244 mph

GTR Autoteenindus and their 1991 Nissan R32 GTR attended the One Mile Challenge 2020 at Kiltsi Airport in Estonia. While there the team went 394 km/h (244.82 mph) before backing it up with a 402 km/h (249.791 mph) run. The car is still powered by a twin-turbo Nissan VK56 V8 making 1,743 horsepower (1300 kW). However since our last article they replaced the T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Samsonas sequential transmission. A Nissan GTR transfer case still sends power to all four wheels.

Source: GTR Autoteenindus FB page, Elena Chicherina, and One Mile Challenge FB page via Nikolai