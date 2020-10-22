Twin-Engine Corsa Makes 1200 hp

Adam Beard has continued to push his Twin-Engine Corsa over the two years since we shared the project. Back then each C20LET inline-four ran a Garrett GT3071R turbocharger and produced 480+ horsepower or 973 horsepower combined. Fast forward and Adam has made several upgrades including swapping to a Precision PTE6262 turbocharger. Now each motor is producing 600 horsepower on 99 RON fuel with octane booster. Plenty of power for a 1250 kg car and very close to Adam’s goal of a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

Source: The Twin Engine Corsa FB page