1972 Lotus Europa with a LS6 V8

Rand Swanson built his custom 1972 Lotus Europa using a fiberglass shell and a lot of talent. The car sits on a custom tubular chassis featuring 1999 Miata front and rear subframes and brakes. To make for more room, the wheel openings were moved three inches in the back and nine and half inches in the front. In back sits a 5.7 L LS6 V8 mated to a 2004 Boxster S manual transaxle thanks to a Kennedy Engineering adapter plate. You can view more photos and details in the project’s build thread.

Source: Grassroots Motorsports (build thread) and Holley