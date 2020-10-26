2001 BMW 750iL with a Supercharged LSA V8

When the owner of a 2001 BMW 750iL (E38) wanted plenty of reliable power, he turned to Nikolas from Levels Performance in Florida. There the car is receiving a supercharged LSA V8 and Tremec TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission from a fifth generation Camaro ZL1. He installed the combo using a set of Levels Performance’s mounts and an oil pan from Sikky. Listen as Nikolas explains the project in the video below.

Source: Levels Performance