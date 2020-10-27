2009 Challenger with a Twin-Turbo 6.4 L V8

Dan VanHorn competes in Modern Street Hemi Shootout with his 2009 Challenger SRT8. The car came from the factory with a 6.1 L Hemi V8 but is now powered by a twin-turbo 6.4 L Hemi V8 built by Gearhead Fabrications producing 1500 horsepower to the wheels. The motor features forged piston and rods, Thitek heads, two Precision 76 mm turbochargers, Demon Performance billet intake, and Holley Dominator ECU. A Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission sends power to a 8.8 rear end. Listen as Dan explains the Challenger at Holley’s MoParty 2020.

Source: Holley