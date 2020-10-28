Fairlady Z with a RB30 Inline-Six

Nissan S30 Fairlady Z with a RB30 inline-six

Rocky Auto built this Nissan Fairlady Z (S30) 10 years ago at their company in Okazaki, Aichi, Japan. The car is powered by a 3.0 L RB26/30 inline-six making 300+ horsepower. The motor features a RB30DE block and internals, RB26DETT head, Solex 50 mm carburetors, and custom stainless steel headers. A R32 five-speed manual transmission sends power through a Cusco 2-way limited-slip differential to the rear wheels. The car rides on an Arizona Z Car billet control arm suspension with adjustable coilovers, R32 four-piston front brakes, and a set of Volk Racing TE37V wheels. The car weighs 1040 kg (2292 lb) thanks to carbon fiber bumpers, fenders, spoiler, hatch, and hood.

Source: Rocky Auto and Speedhunters

