For Sale: 1969 International Loadstar COE with a 7.3 L Power Stroke V8

This 1969 International Loadstar CO1800 is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Under the hydraulic-powered tilting cab sits a turbocharged 7.3 L Power Stroke diesel V8. An automatic transmission with a push-button shifter sends power to late-model International front and rear axles. The truck rides on a chassis shortened six feet, rear air bag suspension, air-over-hydraulic front and rear disc brakes, and Alcoa wheels. The exterior features a custom bumper and white oak slat bed. The seller states the power steering system “needing improvement”.

Source: Bring a Trailer via Bangshift