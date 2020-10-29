Ford 100e with a Supercharged LSA V8

Garth Wong owns a 1960 Ford Anglia 100e race car capable of the 8’s in the quarter-mile. It was originally built and owned by Mike Savage at Andy Robinson Race Cars (ARRC). The car is powered by a supercharged LSA V8 crate motor featuring forged pistons, Stage 2 camshaft and valvetrain, Nitrous Outlet N20 system, and Link Thunder ECU. Power is sent to the rear slicks through a TH350 automatic transmission with manual valve-body and Circle D custom converter, narrowed Ford 9-inch rear end, and Strange axles. The car rides on a tube chassis with ARRC shortened front struts, fully adjustable 4-bar rear suspension, and Weld Prostar wheels (6×14,12×15). Watch as Garth makes several 9-second passes before setting a personal best of 8.872 sec at 160.80 mph.

Source: Mk1Kieran