For Sale: Ford Escort Mk2 Race Car with a ST170 Inline-Four

This Ford Escort Mk2 race car for sale on Blocket.se in Enköping, Sweden for 229,000 kr or about $25,740. The car was built to be replica of a Zakspeed Escort race car. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L Duratec-ST inline-four from a Ford Focus ST170. A five-speed manual transmission from a Ford Sierra 88 sends power to a Volvo 1031 rear end. The car rides on a McPherson front suspension with Volvo 240 struts, Group 4 control arms, and Volvo XC90 four-piston calipers with vented rotors. The rear suspension features a four-link with a Panhard rod and Volvo 240 two-piston disc brakes. The interior features Sparco seats, four-point harnesses, detachable and steering wheel.

Source: Blocket.se, Mel’s Garage, and Bybil.com via Calle