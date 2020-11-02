Mitsubishi Pajero Evo with a Supercharged LTx V8 Update

Mitsubishi Pajero Evo with a Twin-Turbo V8

It’s been two months since Craig from DynoTorque shared an update on his Mitsubishi Pajero Evo project. For those unfamiliar with the build, Craig wants to run a boosted LTx V8, 10L80 ten-speed automatic transmission, and Cadillac Escalade transfer case. In the previous videos we saw the chassis being repaired and powdercoated. In this update we see the freshly painted body on the chassis. Listen as Craig explains the completed, why he switched from twin-turbos to a supercharger, and what’s next.

Source: Driftworks and @dynotorque

