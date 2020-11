Ryan Tuerck is building his ultimate Supra Mk5. The heart of the project is a very unique naturally aspirated 4.0 L Judd GV4 V10 Ryan purchased by selling his Toyota 86 drift machine. In this video Ryan shares the history of Judd Power and the 4.0 L GV4 V10. Then the motor is put on the dyno where it screams to 11,000+ rpm.

Source: Ryan Tuerck