1977 Blazer with a Bolt Electric Motor

Chevrolet unveiled their electric 1977 K5 Blazer at SEMA360 2020. The company started by removing the factory 400 ci V8 making 175 hp and three-speed automatic transmission. They replaced it with a Bolt electric motor making 200 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque and a four-speed automatic transmission. The motor is powered by a Bolt EV 400-volt 60-kWh battery pack in the cargo area. The Blazer still retains the factory transfer case, driveshaft, and axles. The SUV also features regenerative braking, electric power steering, electric pump to provide vaccuum to factory brakes, and electric controller for the factory gauges. Chevrolet plans on selling an Electric Connect and Cruise package in the second-half of 2021. It will include a 200 hp electric motor, 60-kWh battery pack, DC-to-AC power inverter to drive the motor, DC-to-DC power converter for low-voltage systems, wiring harnesses, controllers, and water pumps for battery temperature control.

Source: Chevrolet Media via Hemmings