Jamie Orr was tasked with getting this unique 1972 Audi 100 Coupé S ready for its new owner George Achorn. The car was built by the previous owner in Sweden, who replaced the factory 1.9 L inline-four with a 4.2 L V8 from a 1995 Audi S4 capable of around 300 horsepower. Behind the motor sits a six-speed manual transmission from a 2005 Audi allroad. Listen as Jamie explains the unique features on this project below.

Source: Jamie Orr via OppositeLock