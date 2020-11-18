Nissan 350Z with a LS3 V8

Cody Taylor has owned several Nissan 350Zs including one that was supercharged. After the engine blew twice, he decided to go in a different direction with his 2003 350Z.

Cody’s solution to reliable power was a 6.2 L LS3 V8 from a 2010 Camaro SS. The V8 produces 425 horsepower to the wheels thanks to an upgraded camshaft and intake. Behind the motor sits a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a McLeod RTX twin-disc clutch. The motor exhales through a Magnaflow 3-inch dual exhaust.

Cody performed the swap using a full Sikky kit which included engine and transmission mounts, driveshaft, and wiring harness. The factory 350Z differential is being kept for the meantime. He offset the increased power with an Akebono big brake kit which is kept cool via functional front air ducts.

The 350Z does not come with rear seats from the factory. However Cody set out to change that. He replaced the rear tub and installed seats from an Infiniti G35.

Cody didn’t leave the modifications only to the powertrain. The exterior features carbon fiber fenders, bumper, hood, splitter, rear diffuser, and roof scoop. Cody plans on installing a pushrod rear suspension over the winter.

Source: @carbon350Z