Olivier Frey owns a unique Nissan Pulsar GTI-R that he built to compete in autocross. The 1271 kg (2802 lb) race car is powered by a RB26DETT inline-six with a single turbocharger making 670-680 horsepower. Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission and GTR drivetrain. You can view more photos of the project in Olivier’s build album or in the car’s build thread.

Source: Olivier Frey and Flickr album