This 1970 Corvette Sport Wagon is for sale by Hawks Motorsports in Easley, South Carolina. The car originally came from the factory with a 454 ci LS5 V8 but now has a 396 ci big-block V8 and M21 four-speed manual transmission. Hawks Motorsports states the car was built by Raymond Clause from Easton, PA and and competed in autocross.

Source: eBay and original photo by Craig M. via OppositeLock