Corvette with a 820 hp Lingenfelter 454 ci LS7

Dirk Stratton and his C6 Corvette “Driftvette” compete in Formula Drift Pro. Sticking out of the hood is a Lingenfelter Eliminator Spec R 454 ci LS7 V8 making 820 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque on ethanol fuel and 13:1 compression. The motor features Lingenfelter’s Eliminator Spec blueprinted and sleeved block, Eliminator Spec pistons and rods, and Eliminator Spec CNC ported heads. It also uses a set of Blackheart 2-inch primary headers, Holley HiRam intake, Armstrong Race Engineering dry sump, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. A Quicktime SFI bellhousing shrouds a McLeod MagForce clutch and power is sent to a PPG sequential T56 transmission with straight-cut gears. Listen to the motor scream in the videos below.

Source: Lingenfelter Performance Engineering and Dirk Stratton FB page