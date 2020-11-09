1955 Chevy with a Supercharged 427 ci V8

MetalWorks Classics built this 1955 Chevy for a lucky customer at their company in St. Eugene, Oregon. The car rides on an Art Morrison Multilink IRS chassis with Wilwood disc brakes and Forgeline RB3C wheels (19×8, 20×12). Under the hood sits a supercharged 427 ci LSx V8 built by Wegner Motorsports in Markesan, Wisconsin mated to a 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission. The motor produces 1000 horsepower thanks to a Whipple 2.9 L supercharger. The interior features Dakota Digtial RTX gauges, TMI Pro-Grand power seats, and a Budnik steering wheel. You can watch the entire build on MetalWorks’ channel or view more photos in the build album.

Source: Metalworks Classics