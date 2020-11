Allen Millyard finished building his custom Viper V10 motorcycle in 2009. The 630 kg (1388 lb) motorcycle (w/ 10 gallons of fuel) is powered by a 750 lb V10 capable of 500 horsepower taken from a 1995 Viper VTS. Plenty of power for test rider Bruce Dunn to reach 207.101 mph on it. Allen has put over 9,000 miles on the motorcycle since completion. Listen to him explain how he built the unique motorcycle.

Source: Allen Millyard