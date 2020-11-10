Ford Escort Mk2 with a 2.5 L Millington Diamond Inline-Four

Frank Kelly built his Ford Escort Mk2 called “Baby Blue” to compete in Group 4 rally. In the engine bay sits a 2.5 L Millington Diamond Series 2+ inline-four producing 345 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque on 102 octane fuel and a Link ECU. A Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission sends power through a two-piece driveshaft to a full floating Atlas rear end with a Gripper LSD. The car rides on a GRP4 Fabrications front suspension, 4-link rear suspension with Watt’s link, and DMS coilovers. The front brakes are Alcon R4 four-piston calipers with 316 mm vented rotors and the rear use AP Racing four-piston calipers with 266 mm vented rotors.

Frank posted a series of videos where he explains all the parts that went into Baby Blue.

Source: Frank Kelly Rallying