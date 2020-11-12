1970 Chevelle with a Supercharged LSX V8

This 1970 Chevelle was built by Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois. The car rides on their G-Machine chassis with Ridetech triple-adjustable coilovers, power steering rack, and billet sway bars front and rear. The engine bay holds a supercharged 454 ci LSX V8 built by Nelson Racing Engines producing 950 horsepower. The motor features a Whipple supercharger, Holley Dominator ECU, and Schwartz Performance custom 2-inch stainless steel long-tube headers. A Finish Line built 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission sends power through a custom steel driveshaft to a Moser 9-inch rear end with 35-spline axles. A set of Boyd Coddington wheels cover Baer 14-inch brakes with six-piston calipers front and back. You can view more photos of the project in the build albums.

Source: Schwartz Performance (project page)