Scirocco with a Spiess Racing 2.0 L Inline-Four

Erwin Buck and his Volkswagen Scirocco Mk1 compete in the Berg-Cup hill climb series in the E1 2000 Class. The car features a 2.0 L SP G02 inline-four built by Spiess Racing. The naturally aspirated motor produces 300 horsepower at 9000 rpm and weighs 87 kg (191 lb). Spiess Racing based the engine design on a Volkswagen Formula 3 motor which they specialize in building. Power is sent to the front wheels through a sequential transmission. Unfortunately all Berg-Cup events were cancelled this year. Erwin still received some seat time while attending the 5 Nations Trophy in Turckheim, France.

Source: Spiess Racing FB page and HillClimb Monsters