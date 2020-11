This 1984 Alfa Romeo GTV dragster is owned and raced by Alain Dürr from Basel, Switzerland. Rising out of the hood is a 8-71 supercharger sitting on a 7.2 L Mopar V8. The combo produces 1050 horsepower and 800+ lb-ft of torque on C16 fuel. A Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear slicks. Alain’s best quarter-mile in the 1100 kg (2425 lb) car is a 8.52 sec.

Source: Drag Racing Dürr FB page and Italiansupercarvideo