For Sale: 1969 Road Runner with a Hellcat Supercharged V8

This 1969 Plymouth Road Runner is for sale at Throttle Shop in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for $295,900. The car is called “HellRunner” and was built by Fast Freddie’s Road Shop in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. It’s powered by a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 crate motor tuned by Jesse Riggle at Late Model Throttle and makes 765 horsepower. A T56 six-speed manual transmission with a RAM twin-disc clutch sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.11 gears, Wavetrac LSD, and 35-spline axles. The car rides on a RMS suspension, Wilwood disc brakes, and American Racing wheels.

Source: Throttle Shop via Carscoop