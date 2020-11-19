Renault Clio with a Mégane RS turbo 2.0 L inline-four

Matej Grudnik competes in European hill climb competitions with his Renault Clio 4 RS race car. It’s powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L F4Rt inline-four from a Mégane RS 3 making 500 horsepower. The motor was tuned by ECU Performance on a Haltech Elite 1500 ECU and features anti-lag, traction control, and adjustable RPM launch. Power is sent to the front wheels through a sequential transmission with a XAP electromagnetic actuator. The 1100 kg (2425 lb) race car rides on a tubular chassis with McPherson rear suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes.

Source: Matej Grudnik Racing FB page, Haltech, and HillClimb Monsters