Corrado with a Turbo 3.0 L VR6 Goes 8.92 sec

Richie Weekes and his 1990 VW Corrado went 8.929 sec at 167.09 mph while while attending Hail Mary Derby at Maryland International Raceway. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L 12v VR6 tuned by K.P. Tuning on a Holley Dominator ECU. The motor features JE 10:1 pistons, Schimmel Performance H-beam rods, FFE Racing solid lifter head, Ferrea valvetrain, Cat Cams custom camshafts, custom intake and exhaust manifolds, and a Precision 7285 turbocharger. The motor runs on Ignite Red 114 ethanol fuel fed from a MagnaFuel MP-4303 fuel pump through Injector Dynamics 2000 cc injectors. A Liberty Dogbox transmission sends power to the front slicks. Over the summer the motor produced 840 hp to the wheels before developing some valvetrain issues.

Source: K.P. Tuning FB page and TalonTSi97 Videos