The guys from Grind Hard Plumbing and their 1991 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia took a trip to Boxeer in Tennessee for an engine swap. While there the Vanagon received a 2.0 L TDI turbo diesel inline-four thanks to their engine swap kit. Boxeer says the new motor provides more power and better fuel economy. Watch as the Vanagon receives some modern power over the course of three days.

Source: Grind Hard Plumbing