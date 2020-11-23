For Sale: 1972 Land Cruiser with a Supercharged 406 ci Chevy V8

This 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser is for sale on Facebook in Rylstone, NSW, Australia for $50,000. Rising out of the engine bay is a supercharged 406 ci small-block Chevy V8 built by Brett Niddrie at BNR Engines. The motor features a Callie crankshaft and connecting rods, JE forged pistons, AFR (227/235) heads, and Blower Shop 8-71 supercharger. It also uses a Avaid dry sump, 80A-1 mechanical fuel pump, MSD Pro billet distributor, and set of custom headers built by Racers Choice. Behind the motor sits a Turbo 400 automatic transmission built by Shift Right with billet input and output shafts and SFI bellhousing. A 3-inch driveshaft sends power to a custom 9-inch rear end with a Strange third-member, 3.0 gears, and 35-spline axles.

Source: FB Marketplace via Getnikd FB page