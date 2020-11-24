For Sale: 2002 Silverado with a Mercedes OM606 Turbo Diesel Inline-Six

This 2002 Chevy Silverado 2WD is for sale on Craigslist in Long Beach, California for $13,000. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.0 L OM606 diesel inline-six from 1999 Mercedes E300TD installed four years ago. The motor features a Holset 7cm HE221W turbocharger with billet compressor, electronic 6 mm injection pump, and standalone DSL1 ECU. A Mercedes 722.6 five-speed automatic transmission with a OF-Gear standalone TCU sends power to a rear end with 3.42 gears. Some issues with the truck include inconsistent speedometer signal, minor paint flaws, heater and AC plumbing not finished, and front wheels need alignment.

Source: Craigslist via Daily Turismo