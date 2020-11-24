For Sale: 2002 Silverado with a Mercedes OM606 Turbo Diesel Inline-Six

2002 Silverado with a Mercedes OM606 turbo diesel inline-six

This 2002 Chevy Silverado 2WD is for sale on Craigslist in Long Beach, California for $13,000. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.0 L OM606 diesel inline-six from 1999 Mercedes E300TD installed four years ago. The motor features a Holset 7cm HE221W turbocharger with billet compressor, electronic 6 mm injection pump, and standalone DSL1 ECU. A Mercedes 722.6 five-speed automatic transmission with a OF-Gear standalone TCU sends power to a rear end with 3.42 gears. Some issues with the truck include inconsistent speedometer signal, minor paint flaws, heater and AC plumbing not finished, and front wheels need alignment.

2002 Silverado with a Mercedes OM606 turbo diesel inline-six

2002 Silverado with a Mercedes OM606 turbo diesel inline-six

2002 Silverado with a Mercedes OM606 turbo diesel inline-six

2002 Silverado with a Mercedes OM606 turbo diesel inline-six

2002 Silverado with a Mercedes OM606 turbo diesel inline-six

2002 Silverado with a Mercedes OM606 turbo diesel inline-six

2002 Silverado with a Mercedes OM606 turbo diesel inline-six

Source: Craigslist via Daily Turismo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.