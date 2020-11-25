1963 Beetle with a Subaru Turbo EJ25

This 1963 Volkswagen Beetle was built by Volkybaru in Puerto Rico. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L EJ25 flat-four from a 2006 WRX STi. The motor features JE forged pistons, stock 565 cc injectors, 20g ball bearing turbocharger, DW 265 fuel pump, and TGV delete. It produces 347 horsepower and 362 lb-ft of torque on 16 psi of boost. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 2006 Subaru WRX five-speed manual transmission with a Subarugears conversion. The 2,282 lb car rides on a Mendeola suspension with Fox shocks, QA1 springs, Porsche brakes, and 17-inch Smoothie wheels.

Source: Volkybaru