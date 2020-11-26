For Sale: Mercedes 190E with a M120 V12

Johan Muter is selling his 1984 Mercedes 190E W201 in Holland for €68,950 or about $82,171. The sedan was built at his company JMS Speedshop and is powered by a 6.0 L M120 V12 making 424 horsepower and 585 Nm of torque on a VEMS ECU. A 722.621 five-speed automatic transmission with an OFGear TCU sends power to a W140 600SEL differential with 2.65 gears. The Mercedes W220 S600 Segin’s wheels cover SL500 R129 300 mm rotors with Brembo four-piston calipers in front and W210 E320 290 mm rotors with Brmebo two-piston disc brakes in back. You can watch the build series here.
Full Specs:
- Car: Mercedes 190E W201
- Year: 1984
- Power: 424HP @ 5300RPM and 585NM @ 4800RPM above 575NM @ 3700 – 5150RPM
- Project time: 3,5 Years 1500hrs+
- Personal top speed: 250 kph
- Theoretical top speed: 310 kph
- Performance: 0-100kph 4,84 sec , 100-200kph 10,6 sec , 0-200kph 15,44 sec
- How special is this car: This is the only known fully build and driving, street legal W201 190E with a M120 V12 in the world. So this is a 1 of 1 car !
- Engine: Mercedes M120 60° V12 48V 5987CC
- Transmission: Mercedes 722.621 5-tronic
- ECU: VEMS V3.8
- TCU: OfGear gearbox controller + W204 paddle shifters on the steeringwheel
- Wiring: all custom rewired. seperate engine wiring loom + fuse and relais box
- Suspension: modified to fit BC coilovers front and rear
- Brakes: front SL500 R129 300mm brembo 4 pot calipers
- Brakes: Rear W210 E320 290mm brembo 2 pot calipers
- Wheels: Mercedes W220 s600 Segin’s wheels 8J front 9J rear
- Steeringrack: W210
- Engine bay: Modified to fit the V12, custom subframe and engine mounts
- Cooling: W140 600 SEL radiator frame and headlamps modified to fit, 3 cooling fan’s
- Oil cooler: W140 600 SEL installed in front of the radiator
- Transmission cooler: W140 600 SEL installed in the front drivers side next to the radiator
- Centershaft/Cardan shaft: W140 600 SEL shortend and balanced
- Driveshafts: W140 600 SEL shortend and balanced
- Differential: W140 600 SEL 2,65
- Rear subframe: W201 modified subframe to fit diff and axles with custom uniball multilink arms
- Suspension bushings: all rubber bushings changed for urethane shore 80
- Exhaust custom made stainless steel, magnaflow X-muffler open and magnaflow end muffler
- Interior: Mercedes 2.3 16V leather interior
- Car is full restored, and equipped with the facelift body panels and bumpers
- Car painted in the Mercedes 199 blue/black and Mercedes 7700 altrogrey for panels and bumpers
Source: JMS Speedshop