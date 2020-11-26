For Sale: Mercedes 190E with a M120 V12

Johan Muter is selling his 1984 Mercedes 190E W201 in Holland for €68,950 or about $82,171. The sedan was built at his company JMS Speedshop and is powered by a 6.0 L M120 V12 making 424 horsepower and 585 Nm of torque on a VEMS ECU. A 722.621 five-speed automatic transmission with an OFGear TCU sends power to a W140 600SEL differential with 2.65 gears. The Mercedes W220 S600 Segin’s wheels cover SL500 R129 300 mm rotors with Brembo four-piston calipers in front and W210 E320 290 mm rotors with Brmebo two-piston disc brakes in back. You can watch the build series here.

Full Specs:

Car: Mercedes 190E W201

Year: 1984

Power: 424HP @ 5300RPM and 585NM @ 4800RPM above 575NM @ 3700 – 5150RPM

Project time: 3,5 Years 1500hrs+

Personal top speed: 250 kph

Theoretical top speed: 310 kph

Performance: 0-100kph 4,84 sec , 100-200kph 10,6 sec , 0-200kph 15,44 sec

How special is this car: This is the only known fully build and driving, street legal W201 190E with a M120 V12 in the world. So this is a 1 of 1 car !

Engine: Mercedes M120 60° V12 48V 5987CC

Transmission: Mercedes 722.621 5-tronic

ECU: VEMS V3.8

TCU: OfGear gearbox controller + W204 paddle shifters on the steeringwheel

Wiring: all custom rewired. seperate engine wiring loom + fuse and relais box

Suspension: modified to fit BC coilovers front and rear

Brakes: front SL500 R129 300mm brembo 4 pot calipers

Brakes: Rear W210 E320 290mm brembo 2 pot calipers

Wheels: Mercedes W220 s600 Segin’s wheels 8J front 9J rear

Steeringrack: W210

Engine bay: Modified to fit the V12, custom subframe and engine mounts

Cooling: W140 600 SEL radiator frame and headlamps modified to fit, 3 cooling fan’s

Oil cooler: W140 600 SEL installed in front of the radiator

Transmission cooler: W140 600 SEL installed in the front drivers side next to the radiator

Centershaft/Cardan shaft: W140 600 SEL shortend and balanced

Driveshafts: W140 600 SEL shortend and balanced

Differential: W140 600 SEL 2,65

Rear subframe: W201 modified subframe to fit diff and axles with custom uniball multilink arms

Suspension bushings: all rubber bushings changed for urethane shore 80

Exhaust custom made stainless steel, magnaflow X-muffler open and magnaflow end muffler

Interior: Mercedes 2.3 16V leather interior

Car is full restored, and equipped with the facelift body panels and bumpers

Car painted in the Mercedes 199 blue/black and Mercedes 7700 altrogrey for panels and bumpers

Source: JMS Speedshop