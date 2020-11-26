S2000 with a Compound Turbo K-Series Inline-Four

  • S2000

Honda S2000 with a turbo K20-K24 inline-four

Eric Jarvis races a Honda S2000 built by his company Mad Scientist Auto (MSA) in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. The biggest change since our last article was going from a single turbocharger to a compound twin-turbo setup. The motor features a billet block, stock crank, K20 head, upgraded valvetrain, large Precision Pro Mod 85 turbocharger, and small BorgWarner turbocharger. A Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end. Watch Eric and the S2000 compete at FL2K2020 below.

Honda S2000 with a turbo K20-K24 inline-four

Honda S2000 with a turbo K20-K24 inline-four

Honda S2000 with a turbo K20-K24 inline-four

Source: @madscientistauto and 1320Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.