1966 Jaguar with a 2JZ-GE – Part 7

Retropower is back with update on their 1966 Jaguar Mark 2 project after several months off. For those unfamiliar with the build, it’s inspired by Jaguar’s Project Utah and is using a naturally-aspirated 2JZ-GE inline-six with individual throttle bodies paired with a BMW E46 M3 manual transmission and factory Jag rear end. In this update the team explains how they prepped and painted the body before showing the custom aluminum radiator and fuel tank built by Concept Racing. Then they discuss the work completed on the front suspension, rear axle, and 2JZ-GE motor.

Source: Project Utah FB page and Retropower Cars