For Sale: 1973 BMW 2002 with a 1.8 L M42 Inline-Four

This 1973 BMW 2002tii is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Vacaville, California with a current bid of $18,000. Under the hood sits a 1.8 L M42 inline-four and five-speed manual transmission from a BMW E30 318is. The engine and transmission were installed by a CAtuned Motorsports in Sacramento, California. The car rides on a Ireland Engineering Stage 1 springs, Bilstein HD struts, BluntTech sway bars, and Rota 15×6-inch wheels with Achilles ATR Sport 195/50 tires. The interior features a Nardi steering wheel, Recaro front seats reupholstered in black vinyl, GAHH Automotive carpeting kit, tinted windows, and aftermarket tach, GPS speedometer, temperature, and fuel gauges. Issues with the car include paint defects, paint bubbling on passenger-side rear window, cracks on replacement dashboard, passenger-side rear speaker not installed, and clock not wired.

Source: Bring a Trailer