Ford Fiesta with a Mid-Engine 526 hp Turbo ST170 Inline-Four

Sitting in back of this 1983 Ford Fiesta Mk1 is a turbocharged 2.0 L Duratec-ST inline-four. The motor produces 526 horsepower on a Omex 710 ECU and tune by Chris Todd. It was built with Wossener pistons, PEC Rods, Kent valve springs, 90 mm throttle body, Zewspeed custom intake, custom exhaust manifold, and Garrett GT3076 Gen 2 turbocharger. Fuel is fed through Siemens 850 cc injectors from two Bosch 044 pumps. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a MTX-75 five-speed manual transaxle with a AP Racing clutch and Quaife LSD. The 820 kg (1807 lb) car rides on a set of adjustable coilovers and Compomotive 13-inch wheels covering disc brakes front and rear.

Source: eBay and Mike FPE