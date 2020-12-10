AWD Ford Fiesta with a Turbo 4G63

In 2007 DJM Motorsport in Ollerton, England built an AWD Ford Fiesta. Several years later they sold the project as a rolling shell to Stuart Bissland who rebuilt into a wild track car. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.3 L 4G63 inline-four producing 768 horsepower and 580 lb-ft of torque. The motor was built by SOS Motorsport using an Evo 7 block, Wiesco 1400HD pistons, Bridgeway I-beam rods, 4G64 crank, Piper 272 camshafts, double valve springs, and ID 2000 cc injectors. The drivetrain uses a Samsonas five-speed dogbox with a Exedy HD triple-plate clutch, custom two-piece driveshaft, Evo 6 front LSD, and Cusco RS rear LSD. The car rides on JDM Motorsport custom front and rear subframes, Proflex 3-way adjustable coilovers, RS quick steering rack, AP six-piston front brakes with 330 mm rotors, and four-piston rear brakes with 300 mm rotors.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- 2.3 stroker
- Evo7 block
- Piper 272 cams
- Double valve springs & retainers
- Piper verniers
- Jm fab inlet
- S90 throttle body
- Wiesco 1400hd pistons
- Bridgeway i beam billet rods
- 4g64 crank shaft
- Balance shaft delete
- Acl main bearings
- Acl rod bearings
- Arp head studs
- Arp main studs
- Gates kevlar belt
- Custom gated / baffled sump
- 768 bhp
- 580 lb-ft
Cooling:
- Custom pro alloy intercooler
- Custom pro alloy gtr radiator & tank
Fuel:
- Atl race cell & bladder with enclosed tank around with quick fill on rear window
- X2 bosch 044 motorsport fuel pumps intank
- Sard fuel regulator
- Magnus fuel rail
- Injector dynamics Id2000cc injectors
Exhaust:
- Twin exit custom 3” exhuast
Gearbox:
- Samsonas dog box
- Ikeya sequential 5 speed shifter
- Exedy hd triple plate clutch
- Uprated weeve lock
- Rs cusco plated rear diff
- Transfer box evo 6 lsd
- Rs 2 piece custom prop shaft
- Evo 6 front shafts
ECU/Electrics:
- Link g4 + evo ecu
- Hi/low boost settings
- 650 bhp low boost
- 767 bhp high boost
- Data logger built in
- Mxl aim dash
- Lap timer
- Digital gprs speedo
- Custom interior loom
- Heated screen
- Various wiper settings
- Electric plumed in fire extinguisher
Suspension:
- DJM Motorsport custom front and rear subframes
- Pro flex 3 way adjustable suspension with remote reservoirs
- Rose bushed custom arms
- Rs quick rack
- Genuine omp wheel / quick release
- Mocal power steering cooler
- Mocal oil cooler
- Mocal external remote oil filter reservoir
Brakes:
- Bias pedal box
- 6 pot front AP 33 0mm discs
- 4 pot rear 300 mm discs
- Ds1.11 all round
- Braided lines
Interior:
- DJM Motorsport custom cage
- Cobra seats
- 6point harnesses
Source: SOS Motorsport FB page, eBay, and FastFord