AWD Ford Fiesta with a Turbo 4G63

In 2007 DJM Motorsport in Ollerton, England built an AWD Ford Fiesta. Several years later they sold the project as a rolling shell to Stuart Bissland who rebuilt into a wild track car. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.3 L 4G63 inline-four producing 768 horsepower and 580 lb-ft of torque. The motor was built by SOS Motorsport using an Evo 7 block, Wiesco 1400HD pistons, Bridgeway I-beam rods, 4G64 crank, Piper 272 camshafts, double valve springs, and ID 2000 cc injectors. The drivetrain uses a Samsonas five-speed dogbox with a Exedy HD triple-plate clutch, custom two-piece driveshaft, Evo 6 front LSD, and Cusco RS rear LSD. The car rides on JDM Motorsport custom front and rear subframes, Proflex 3-way adjustable coilovers, RS quick steering rack, AP six-piston front brakes with 330 mm rotors, and four-piston rear brakes with 300 mm rotors.

Full Specs:

Engine: 2.3 stroker

Evo7 block

Piper 272 cams

Double valve springs & retainers

Piper verniers

Jm fab inlet

S90 throttle body

Wiesco 1400hd pistons

Bridgeway i beam billet rods

4g64 crank shaft

Balance shaft delete

Acl main bearings

Acl rod bearings

Arp head studs

Arp main studs

Gates kevlar belt

Custom gated / baffled sump

768 bhp

580 lb-ft Cooling: Custom pro alloy intercooler

Custom pro alloy gtr radiator & tank Fuel: Atl race cell & bladder with enclosed tank around with quick fill on rear window

X2 bosch 044 motorsport fuel pumps intank

Sard fuel regulator

Magnus fuel rail

Injector dynamics Id2000cc injectors Exhaust: Twin exit custom 3” exhuast Gearbox: Samsonas dog box

Ikeya sequential 5 speed shifter

Exedy hd triple plate clutch

Uprated weeve lock

Rs cusco plated rear diff

Transfer box evo 6 lsd

Rs 2 piece custom prop shaft

Evo 6 front shafts ECU/Electrics: Link g4 + evo ecu

Hi/low boost settings

650 bhp low boost

767 bhp high boost

Data logger built in

Mxl aim dash

Lap timer

Digital gprs speedo

Custom interior loom

Heated screen

Various wiper settings

Electric plumed in fire extinguisher Suspension: DJM Motorsport custom front and rear subframes

Pro flex 3 way adjustable suspension with remote reservoirs

Rose bushed custom arms

Rs quick rack

Genuine omp wheel / quick release

Mocal power steering cooler

Mocal oil cooler

Mocal external remote oil filter reservoir Brakes: Bias pedal box

6 pot front AP 33 0mm discs

4 pot rear 300 mm discs

Ds1.11 all round

Braided lines Interior: DJM Motorsport custom cage

Cobra seats

6point harnesses

Source: SOS Motorsport FB page, eBay, and FastFord