AWD Ford Fiesta with a Turbo 4G63

  • Fiesta

AWD Ford Fiesta with a turbo 4G63 inline-four

In 2007 DJM Motorsport in Ollerton, England built an AWD Ford Fiesta. Several years later they sold the project as a rolling shell to Stuart Bissland who rebuilt into a wild track car. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.3 L 4G63 inline-four producing 768 horsepower and 580 lb-ft of torque. The motor was built by SOS Motorsport using an Evo 7 block, Wiesco 1400HD pistons, Bridgeway I-beam rods, 4G64 crank, Piper 272 camshafts, double valve springs, and ID 2000 cc injectors. The drivetrain uses a Samsonas five-speed dogbox with a Exedy HD triple-plate clutch, custom two-piece driveshaft, Evo 6 front LSD, and Cusco RS rear LSD. The car rides on JDM Motorsport custom front and rear subframes, Proflex 3-way adjustable coilovers, RS quick steering rack, AP six-piston front brakes with 330 mm rotors, and four-piston rear brakes with 300 mm rotors.

AWD Ford Fiesta with a turbo 4G63 inline-four

AWD Ford Fiesta with a turbo 4G63 inline-four

AWD Ford Fiesta with a turbo 4G63 inline-four

AWD Ford Fiesta with a turbo 4G63 inline-four

AWD Ford Fiesta with a turbo 4G63 inline-four

AWD Ford Fiesta with a turbo 4G63 inline-four

Full Specs:
Engine:

  • 2.3 stroker
  • Evo7 block
  • Piper 272 cams
  • Double valve springs & retainers
  • Piper verniers
  • Jm fab inlet
  • S90 throttle body
  • Wiesco 1400hd pistons
  • Bridgeway i beam billet rods
  • 4g64 crank shaft
  • Balance shaft delete
  • Acl main bearings
  • Acl rod bearings
  • Arp head studs
  • Arp main studs
  • Gates kevlar belt
  • Custom gated / baffled sump
  • 768 bhp
  • 580 lb-ft

Cooling:

  • Custom pro alloy intercooler
  • Custom pro alloy gtr radiator & tank

Fuel:

  • Atl race cell & bladder with enclosed tank around with quick fill on rear window
  • X2 bosch 044 motorsport fuel pumps intank
  • Sard fuel regulator
  • Magnus fuel rail
  • Injector dynamics Id2000cc injectors

Exhaust:

  • Twin exit custom 3” exhuast

Gearbox:

  • Samsonas dog box
  • Ikeya sequential 5 speed shifter
  • Exedy hd triple plate clutch
  • Uprated weeve lock
  • Rs cusco plated rear diff
  • Transfer box evo 6 lsd
  • Rs 2 piece custom prop shaft
  • Evo 6 front shafts

ECU/Electrics:

  • Link g4 + evo ecu
  • Hi/low boost settings
  • 650 bhp low boost
  • 767 bhp high boost
  • Data logger built in
  • Mxl aim dash
  • Lap timer
  • Digital gprs speedo
  • Custom interior loom
  • Heated screen
  • Various wiper settings
  • Electric plumed in fire extinguisher

Suspension:

  • DJM Motorsport custom front and rear subframes
  • Pro flex 3 way adjustable suspension with remote reservoirs
  • Rose bushed custom arms
  • Rs quick rack
  • Genuine omp wheel / quick release
  • Mocal power steering cooler
  • Mocal oil cooler
  • Mocal external remote oil filter reservoir

Brakes:

  • Bias pedal box
  • 6 pot front AP 33 0mm discs
  • 4 pot rear 300 mm discs
  • Ds1.11 all round
  • Braided lines

Interior:

  • DJM Motorsport custom cage
  • Cobra seats
  • 6point harnesses

Source: SOS Motorsport FB page, eBay, and FastFord

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.