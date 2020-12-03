Subaru BRZ with a 842 hp Turbo 2JZ

MaxRacing built this Subaru BRZ for professional drifter Paweł Grosz in Poland. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six producing 842 horsepower and 926 Nm (682 lb-ft) of torque. The engine was built with Wiseco forged 8.3:1 pistons and BoostLine rods, CNC ported head, Supertech Inconel and Nitrited valves (+1 mm), Brian Crower Stage 3 272 camshafts and valve springs, FMIC Pro intake manifold, Turbo Systems HTX4068B1 turbocharger, and ECUMaster EMU Black ECU. The drivetain uses a BMW E46 330D manual transmission, Winters 10-inch quick-change rear end, and Nissan 300ZX axles. The car rides on a FAT angle kit, BC Racing ZR Series triple adjustable coilovers, Porsche brakes, and 59North D-003 wheels. Watch the build series here with English subtitles.

Source: Drift Patriot FB page, MaxRacing FB page, and FMIC Performance FB page