1979 Firebird Trans Am with a Twin-Turbo LSX

This 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am was built by Jessie’s Performance in Fort Worth, Texas. The car is powered by a twin-turbo 427 ci LSX V8 making 1000 horsepower to the wheels on 15 psi of boost. The motor features Frankenstein Engine Dynamics heads and intake manifold, two Xona 76 mm turbochargers, and a Holley Dominator ECU. A Magnum T56 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.56 gears. The car rides on a TCI tubular subframe with Ridetech adjustable coilovers, Wilwood disc brakes, and Year One 18×12 snowflake wheels.

Source: Jessie’s Performance FB page