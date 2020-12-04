For Sale: Custom 1948 Chevy Fleetline with a 406 ci V8

This 1948 Chevy Fleetline Aerosedan is for sale on Throttlestop in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for $179,900. The car was built by George Pavell over the course of 11 years and completed in 2017. Under the hood sits a naturally aspirated 406 ci V8 small-block V8 producing 600 horsepower. The motor features Pro-Filer 210 heads, 11.5:1 compression, solid lifters, Quick Fuel 850 cfm carburetor, and Hurricane single plane intake. A Rossler Turbo 400 automatic transmission sends power through a PST aluminum driveshaft to a Ford 9-inch rear end with a Detroit locker, 4.56 gears, and 31-spline axles to a Holeshot Racing wheels with 33×19.5 slicks. The car rides on a back half chassis with Ridetech double adjustable shocks and Aerospace disc brakes front and rear. The custom interior features leather seats with suede inserts and a large AutoMeter tachometer in a 1957 Chevy pickup bezel.

Source: Throttlestop