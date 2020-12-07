Porsche 944 with a 400 hp Turbo Audi 1.8 L Inline-Four

Motor Werks Racing (MWR) built this Porsche 924 GTP BOSS Tribute at their company in Dawsonville, Georgia. The project starts with a stripped and seam welded 1987 Porsche 944 chassis with a six-point roll cage. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 1.8 L Audi inline-four producing 400 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The motor features IT forged rods and camshafts, dual valve springs, titanium retainers, Inconel valves, and BorgWarner 7163EFR turbocharger. The drivetrain uses a Porsche 986 transmission with MWR custom axles. The 1,981 lb race car rides on Motion Control Suspension remote reservoir shocks, MWR custom Delrin bushings, MWR adjustable control arms, and Hoosier R7 tires (255/35R18, 295/30R18). It stops thanks to a set of Porsche 944 Turbo four-piston calipers with cross-drilled rotors. The body features a 924 GTP one-piece nose, GTP rear spoiler, and removable GTP composite quarter flares.

Source: Motor Werks Racing