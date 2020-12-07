1967 Land Cruiser with a 6.0 L LSx V8

This 1967 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45LV sold on Bring a Trailer for $55,000. The station wagon is powered by a 6.0 L L96 V8 from a 2017 GMC van installed by Nichols Auto Fab in Prescott, Arizona. The motor features a Holley Sniper EFI system fed from a 19-gallon stainless steel fuel tank and keeps cool thanks to a Ron Francis radiator. The 4WD drivetrain uses a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission, two-speed transfer case, and 1986 Land Cruiser FJ60 axles. The Land Cruiser rides on Old Man Emu 2.5-inch springs, Bilstein shocks, custom spring perches, GM steering box, and 15-inch wheels with BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A 33×10.5 tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer