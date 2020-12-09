Fiat Punto with a Turbo 1.4 L Inline-Four

Nicolò Sporting enjoys working on vehicles in garage in Italy. Take for example his unique Fiat Punto Mk2. Nicolò wanted more than the 90 horsepower the factory naturally aspirated 1.4 L inline-four was producing. So he replaced that and the factory transmission with the powertrain from an Abarth 500. The yellow subcompact now sports a turbocharged 1.4 L T-Jet inline-four making 190 horsepower and C510 five-speed manual transmission. The increase in power was paired with upgraded front brakes using Brembo four-piston calipers and slotted/drilled rotors.

Source: Nicolò Sporting