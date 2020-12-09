1973 Chevelle Laguna with a 755 hp Supercharged LT5 V8

This 1973 Chevelle Laguna is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LT5 V8 crate motor mated to a T56 Super Magnum six-speed manual transmission. The motor produces 755 horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 95 mm throttle body, 2.65 L Eaton R2650 supercharger, and dual-fuel system with 16 injectors. The primary direction injection is used along with a supplemental port injection for heavy load. The company included part of a Corvette ZR1 hood into the Laguna’s hood. The car rides on an upgraded suspension with Brembo brakes and 18×10 wheels with 295/418 front and 305/318 rear tires. View more photos of the project at The Block.

Source: Chevrolet Media and The Block