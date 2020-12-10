For Sale: 1990 Range Rover with a LS3 V8

This 1990 Ranger Rover is for sale at Dutch Safari Co in Buda, Texas for $57,900. The current owner took the SUV to Beyond the Street in 2018 to have the factory 3.9 L V8 replaced with a 6.2 L LS3 V8. The engine’s 430 horsepower is sent through a 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission and through a LT230 transfer case. The SUV rides on Sheffield steel springs, Bilstein shocks in front, Koni adjustable shocks in the rear, and Land Rover 20-inch wheels with Pirelli PZeros 275/40/20 tires. The exterior uses a TWR Brooklands body kit covered in Porsche GTS Sapphire blue paint. The sale comes with records, receipts, factory window sticker, and plenty of factory documentation.

Source: Dutch Safari Co via Hemmings