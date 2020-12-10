Toyota GT86 with a 900+ hp Turbo 2JZ

Adam Zalewski and his Toyota GT86 compete in the Drift Masters Grand Prix. Adam’s car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six producing 900+ horsepower and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) of torque on a EMU Black ECU. The motor features Brian Crower camshafts, 2000 cc injectors, FMIC.PL intake manifold, and nitrous injection system. A Quaife six-speed sequential transmission with a Poweride clutch sends power to a Winters quick-change rear end. The car rides on a Wisefab angle kit, Feal adjustable coilover suspension, and Japan Racing JR32 wheels with Westlake Motorsport 285/35R18 tires.
Source: Adam Zalewski FB page